Armenia air traffic controllers self-quarantine at office HQ, resume operations

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The entire staff of ArmAeroNavigation (HayAeroNavigacia), the state-owned company in charge of air traffic control over the Armenian airspace, have gone into self-quarantine at the company’s head office in the territory of the Zvartnots airport after one of their employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The self-quarantine decision was made jointly with the Healthcare Ministry, the Civil Aviation Committee and the air traffic control company. The company described the move as a “mandatory precautionary measure”.

ArmAeroNavigation Director General Artur Gasparyan is personally among the self-quarantined staff. The company said it is resuming normal operations and all necessary conditions have been ensured for their employees for a 14-day isolation at the office.

The office building of the company has been sealed off.

“This decision will ensure the uninterrupted air traffic in Armenian airspace, as well as the two international airports in the country,” the company said.

As of Sunday morning, there are 20 confirmed COVID19 cases in Armenia. It is understood that the ArmAeroNavigation employee who contracted the virus is a resident of Etchmiatsin city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan