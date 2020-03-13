Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Brazilian President infected with coronavirus

Edited-information denied

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS.   President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019). ARMENPRESS reports international media write that he appeared in the morning of March 13 with a mask and did not leave the territory of his official residence.

Local media inform that the President does not hide something that is obvious, but waits for the results of the re-examination. The pro-governmental rally has been cancelled in Brazil.  

It became known on March 12 that Bolsonaro’s press secretary was infected with coronavirus following the visit to the USA. The Brazilian President, as well as his press secretary had close interaction with US President Donald Trump in his private residence in Florida.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





