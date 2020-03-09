Media bridge with Arab countries – ARMENPRESS expands cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Coordinating Council of the pan-Armenian forum of journalists took place in Antelias, Lebanon. It started with the summarization of the works done, as well as the discussion of the agenda of the pan-Armenian forum of journalists to take place soon. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I received on March 1 the members of the Coordinating Council of the pan-Armenian forum of journalists.

“The meeting with His Holiness Aram I was very important. The previous plenary session took place again in Antelias under the auspices of Aram I. We discussed the agenda and the possible places of the expected forum”, Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan said.

The members of the Coordinating Council of the pan-Armenian forum of journalists focused on various issues such as media challenges and ways to withstand them, as well as professionalism of journalists.

“The modern world rapidly changes and the media feels the changes most of all. And here cooperation and exchange of experience is of key importance. I would also mention pan-Armenian issues, I mean we should talk about anything that unites us, and together should search the best ways for development of the Armenian media. By the way, for the first time we will try to bring to focus the problems of foreign-language Armenian media”, Ananayan said, adding that they also try to involve Armenian journalists working for foreign media outlets in pan-Armenian discussions.

Speaking about the expansion of cooperation, Aram Ananyan highlighted the meetings with the heads of partner news agencies both in Lebanon and the UAE. Speaking about his meeting with the Director of the National News Agency of Lebanon Ziad Harfouche, Aram Ananyan noted that they discussed issued related to the development f cooperation between the two news agencies, which plan to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the near future.

“Our cooperation with the news agency of Lebanon is not something new and I think we will be able to make our cooperation formal in the near future. During our discussions we also touched upon the issue that the National News Agency of Lebanon can have an Armenian-language newsfeed in the future”, Aram Ananyan said, expressing readiness to provide assistance in all possible forms.

Issues of expanding cooperation were discussed also in the UAE, where ARMENPRESS Director attended '”International Government Communication Forum-2020” (IGCF). The state news agency of the UAE, WAM, hosted the forum. ARMENPRESS and WAM signed a memorandum of cooperation still a year ago in Yerevan and according to Aram Ananyan, ARMENPRESS ha s a serious and professional partner in the person of WAM.

“We have to partners in the region of the Persian Gulf – the news agencies of Kuwait and the UAE. In the sidelines of the forum I also met with the new leadership of the News Agency of Jordan and outlined the ways for bilateral cooperation. We also presented our version of the memorandum for discussions, aiming to establish a media bridge with Jordan as well”, Ananyan said.

According to the Director of ARMENPRESS news agency, it’s very important to raise awareness of Armenia in the Arab world. Aram Ananyan noted that Armenia is quite interesting for Arabic media, adding that Armenia and the Armenian people have a positive reputation and it’s necessary to strengthen it. ARMENPRESS news agency has some advantage here, since it is the only media outlet in Armenia with Arabic newsfeed, which is appreciated by the partners. Aram Ananyan emphasized that he discussed cooperation prospects also with Secretary General of the Federation of Arab News Agencies Farid Ayyar.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan