Armenian PM congratulates Bulgarian counterpart on Liberation Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov on the Liberation Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly congratulate you and send you my best wishes and the good people of Bulgaria on the national day – the Liberation Day.

I praise the fact that our centuries-old traditional and friendly relations have consistently developed and strengthened since the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

I remember with warmth our recent meeting within the frames of the Munich Security Conference during which we had a productive discussion on our bilateral agenda. I am confident that we will succeed in making our cooperation more comprehensive by enriching it with new and thorough programs.

I wish you productive activities, new achievements, and to the good people of Bulgaria – spring blossom and lasting peace”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan