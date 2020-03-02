Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

ARMENPRESS and Lebanon’s National News Agency to expand cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS.  Director of Lebanon’s National News Agency  Ziad Harfouche received director of ARMENPRESS state news agency of Armenia Aram Ananyan and Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

ARMENPRESS reports the news agencies of the two countries expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation and discussed steps for that. The heads of the news agencies talked about technologies and development of the social media, as well as their impact on press.

The sides also discussed the opportunities for signing an agreement aimed at the development of the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





