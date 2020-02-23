Armenian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspends consular services

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Iran is temporarily suspending its consular section’s work (citizens’ registration and reception) starting February 23, the embassy said in a statement amid the novel coronavirus (covid-2019) outbreak in Iran.

“The embassy apologizes for the inconvenience,” it said Sunday morning.

The embassy did not mention for how long the consular section will remain closed but noted that it will issue updates.

Earlier on February 22, Armenia warned its nationals against all but essential travel to Iran.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan