Military Police commence unannounced inspections in armed forces, reveal violations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan has ordered the Military Police to commence unannounced inspections at numerous military bases of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

The actions aimed at inspecting the state of military discipline, particularly the participation of servicemen in the combat readiness trainings.

The Defense Ministry said the military police have revealed a number of violations.

A group of servicemen who were absent from the trainings have been detained by military police. Moreover, commanders who failed in supervising the military discipline will be under internal investigation.

The Defense Ministry said that the surprise inspections will be continuous.

