105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 105-year-old citizen of Italy, Nurhan Yusupovich, wants to gain citizenship of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Head of the Passport and Visa Department of the Police of Armenia Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan told ARMENBPRESS.

“Nurhan was born in 1915 in Western Armenia. Now he is 105 years old and is an Italian citizen. He wants to get Armenian citizenship”, Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan said, adding that they made and exclusion and received the necessary documents from his house.

“We wish him longevity and health”, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan