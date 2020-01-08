PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian extent condolences to Presidents of Ukraine and Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian extended condolences to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the tragic airplane crash nearby Tehran. ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian leaders expressed solidarity with the families and relatives of the victims.

A Boeing 737 plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on January 8, killing nearly 180. No one could survive.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan