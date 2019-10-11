Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Pashinyan explains choice of book as gift to Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has explained why he has chosen V. Kazimirov’s Peace to Karabakh as a gift to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“Since it has become a subject of discussions, let me explain: I gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin the OSCE MG former Russian co-chair Vladimir Kazimirov’s Peace to Karabakh book.

The book isn’t “pro-Armenian”.

It’s just that in 1992-1996 Kazimirov dealt with the Karabakh issue, made great efforts for the signing of the 1994 ceasefire agreement and in his book he is telling as a witness about a number of important nuances of the Karabakh conflict, which regrettably have been forgotten.

And after all, the book has a wonderful title: “Peace to Karabakh”,” the Armenian PM wrote on Facebook.

