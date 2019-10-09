Sergey Smbatyan to lead La Scala Chamber Orchestra October 14

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan will perform at La Scala on October 14th, leading the renowned Italian opera house’s chamber orchestra.

The concert program features compositions by Edvard Grieg, Max Bruch, Krzysztof Penderecki and Vakhtang Kakhidze, the latter will also deliver a solo piano performance.

Violisit Simonide Braconi will also perform solo.

La Scala, officially Teatro alla Scala, was inaugurated in Milan, Italy in 1778.

Cameristi della Scala (La Scala Chamber Orchestra) was founded by the musicians of the orchestra of Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 1982.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan