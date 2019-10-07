WCIT 2019: Armenia is a Silicon Valley in the region, says WITSA Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu is in Armenia for already the 7th time and says she loved the people, culture and the country very much.

“I have been in Armenia 7 times already. I see so many of the Armenia, your human, your citizens, culture, I loved everything. Few years back I didn’t even know about Armenia, but now so many countries know about Armenia, I am really proud of that, and I am happy that the WCIT 2019 is taking place in Armenia”, Yvonne Chiu said at a press conference organized on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan.

She said she told many people about Armenia and they expressed a wish to visit the country.

“I have been travelling 40 countries as I am a WITSA Chairman. This year I promote Armenia very very hard, I traveled 20 countries, including Armenia, 21 countries. I travelled all different countries and I told them about Armenia. I don’t think anybody should think that the country is small, you should be proud of because your citizens are so grateful. You are the Silicon Valley in this area. Your people are really young, really talented, and I can state that I love Armenia”, Yvonne Chiu said.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan