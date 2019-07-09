Russian S-400 systems may be delivered to Turkey on July 9 – newspaper

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey may be held on July 9, Haberturk newspaper said, reports TASS.

According to the paper, the S-400 system was loaded onto two cargo planes on Monday night. The planes are expected to depart for Turkey from an airbase near the Russian city of Tver on Tuesday, Haberturk added.

The Haberturk TV channel earlier said, citing sources, that the loading of the S-400 system might begin on July 7. According to the TV channel, the first system was scheduled to be loaded onto a cargo plane on Sunday, while nine Russian technical experts were to arrive in Turkey by Monday in order to assist in the deployment of the S-400 system. The TV channel added that at first, one system would be delivered to Ankara.