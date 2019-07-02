Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission discusses deepening of partnership in a number of spheres

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The 16th session of Armenia-Iran intergovernmental commission took place in Tehran, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Energy Minister of Iran Reza Ardakanian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, in his speech Mher Grigoryan thanked the Iranian side for organizing the session of the intergovernmental commission and for the warm reception of the Armenia delegation.

Deputy PM Grigoryan noted that the current high level of the Armenian-Iranian relations based on mutual confidence and friendly traditions will foster the deepening of cooperation. The Deputy PM noted that the 16 session is the 1st following the ratification by the two states of the interim agreement on free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU. He said that the session is a good opportunity to discuss the opportunities for developing bilateral and multilateral trade in the sidelines of the agreement.

During the session the members of the commission discussed the issue of deepening the cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest and referred to the opportunities of developing cooperation in the spheres of energy, environment protection, transport, trade and economy, education and science.

