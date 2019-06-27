Armenia, Georgia seek to raise economic cooperation to level appropriate to two friendly countries

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The re-launch of works of the Armenia-Georgia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation creates a good base for further strengthening and developing the bilateral ties. Both countries also seek to develop the bilateral cooperation in the economic sector, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili said at the opening of the 10th session of the Commission in Yerevan on June 27.

“The activities of this Commission are another proof of our joint efforts aimed at developing the bilateral multisectoral cooperation between Armenia and Georgia. Our constructive partnership covers key directions of inter-state ties, and obviously, the Inter-Governmental Commission’s activity will serve for deepening this cooperation. We attach great importance to our relations with Georgia and can state that today the political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia is at a very high level. And it is the concrete task of the prime ministers of our two states to reach the bilateral economic cooperation to the level appropriate to the two neighboring and friendly countries”, the Armenian deputy PM said.

He said the main purpose of the activities of the Commission is to develop the economic relations and develop new cooperation directions between the two countries, as well as strengthen the bilateral humanitarian ties. He expressed confidence that the activities of the Commission will contribute to opening new prospects in the fields of technologies, tourism, agriculture, culture, education, healthcare and etc. “The Armenian-Georgian bilateral agenda is full of numerous prospective programs in energy and transportation sectors aimed at developing the transit capacities of the two states”, Tigran Avinyan said.

In her turn the Georgian deputy PM also expressed confidence that the session of the Commission will enable to raise the relations of the two states to a higher level. “We welcome all opportunities that will be created between our two countries so that the dialogue will be directed for solving concrete issues. The development of our relations in the economic field is very important which enables to further deepen our cooperation. But we see an opportunity for our relations to further deepen in the international arena”, the Georgian deputy PM said.

“Armenia-Georgia trade turnover and investments from Armenia to Georgia are growing. Tourism is also developing between the two countries”, Maya Tskitishvili said, expressing hope that the current dynamics will continue growing.

The session was attended by high-ranking officials both from Armenia and Georgia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan