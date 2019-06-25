Trump, Putin to discuss Ukraine, Iran and arms control at G20 summit – White House

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss Ukraine, Iran and a number of other issues during their meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, the US media report citing the White House.

“Trump will have a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, this will be a normal meeting, not a formal summit. It is expected their talk will mostly focus on regional security, including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, the Middle East, as well as the arms control and improvement of bilateral ties”, the media reported.

There is no official agenda, according to the official of the Trump administration.

Earlier Trump confirmed that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping during the G20 summit.

“I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I’m meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20”, he said. “We will have good relations with Russia and China”, the US President added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan