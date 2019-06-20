Futsal: Italy vs Armenia match abandoned

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The second friendly match between futsal national teams of Italy and Armenia was abandoned as Italians didn't keep principles of fair play, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

After losing to Armenia 1:2 during the first match, Italians wanted to make revenge by all means. The referee was Italian and was making controversial decisions in all the situations, giving a lot of fouls against Armenian team. Nevertheless, the score was 2:2, when the 3rd unfair penalty of the game was awarded to Italy, 1 minute and 12 seconds before the final whistle. As there was no foul, our players protested against the decision and told the goalkeeper to leave the goals. The Italians assured that they agree there was no foul and promised to miss the target while shooting the penalty. In spite of the promise, Italian player scored a goal, when our goalkeeper decided to come back to his place. Considering the fact that Italians missed the principles of fair play, our delegation decided to leave the floor, as the match was abandoned.