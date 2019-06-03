Armenia Airways announces maiden voyage with Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airways is launching its inaugural regular flights with Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan starting June 15th.

Initially the airline will offer the flights every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, but from June 24th the flights will be operated every day, Armenia Airways said on Facebook.

The flight will be operated with a BAE 146-300 aircraft.

“This is the first time that our airline will operate a flight. We currently have two aircraft but we will use only one yet. It is a 112 seat plane,” Armenia Airways CEO Arlen Davudyan told ARMENPRESS.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan