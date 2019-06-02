CONIFA Euro 2019 inaugurated in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The CONIFA Euro 2019 was kicked off in an inauguration ceremony at the Stepan Shahumyan Stadium in Stepanakert June 1.

This year, Artsakh is hosting the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) European Football Cup. (CONIFA) is the international governing body for non-FIFA affiliated associations of Association Football.

The inauguration was full of colors and sounds: numerous song and dance ensembles, musicians, performances and many more lit up the stage for the CONIFA Euro 2019 with the motto “Open Doors, Strong Goals”.

The opponents for the championship – Abkhazia, Chameria, Padania, Szekely Land, Western Armenia, South Ossetia, Sapmi and Artsakh, entered the stadium one by one in a ceremonial introduction.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan was personally at the stadium with First Lady Anahit Sahakyan to welcome the participants of the championship.

“Numerous guests, including state officials, from different countries across the world have arrived in Artsakh. I would like to welcome the President of brotherly South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, CONIFA President Per-Anders Blind, CONIFA Europe President Alberto Rischio and note that it is a great honor for us to host you on Artsakh soil. This is the first time that this kind of an international sports event is taking place here. Massive and painstaking work has been carried out to organize it on a duly level. I hope that both athletes and fans will be satisfied from the games. Sports, especially football, is one of the unique areas that must unite populations and people, strengthen friendship and mutual respect between them, contribute to establishment of relations and much more. Sports doesn’t know boundaries and restrictions, discrimination and double standards. It is a symbol of peace, where the struggle is fair and he who is prepared better wins”, President Sahakyan said in his remarks, expressing hope that the championship will become a “true celebration”.

The President of Artsakh thanked everyone who had contribution in organizing CONIFA Euro 2019.

CONIFA President Per-Anders Blind delivered remarks, emphasizing that it is an honor for the organization to represent the CONIFA European Cup in Artsakh.

“Today the capital city of Europe is Stepanakert. One of the guiding principles of CONIFA is the freedom to play football, it is an arena which opens a unique window towards the big world. This arena enables us to show the world the greatness and beauty of our peoples, our culture, our national identity and heritage. Millions from around the world will watch this championship", said Blind.

Many other Artsakh government officials were in attendance.

