Chinese FM to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Armenia during May, Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to China concluded.

During the May 14-16 visit Pashinyan had met with President of China Xi Jinping and PM Li Keqiang.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan