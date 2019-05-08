Armenia briefs USA on NK approaches, stance

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State. Kent is visiting Armenia together with officials from USAID, the US Department of Commerce and State Department bureaus to participate in the Armenia-USA Strategic Dialogue session.

Mnatsakanyan told Kent that the Armenian-American relations are on a rather firm basis, and that Armenia is committed to take steps for further strengthening the bilateral agenda, according to a readout published by the foreign ministry.

In this context, both parties emphasized the organization of the Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue, as well as the regular meetings and mutual-visits that take place in various formats, which enable to discuss actions for enhancing the agenda of partnership.

The FM presented the domestic political developments of Armenia and the ongoing reforms by the government based on the broad mandate of the people. In this regard Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the continuity of cooperation with international partners, aimed at encouraging the democratic reforms in Armenia and strengthening the recorded achievements.

A broad circle of issues related to bilateral and multilateral partnership was discussed, and ideas were exchanged on several pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

Mnatsakanyan also presented the Armenian side’s approaches and principled stance in the NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process.

The United States, together with Russia and France, is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the international group that spearheads the OSCE’s efforts in finding a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan