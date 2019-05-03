Import of vehicles to Armenia increases 119% in one month
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. 9481 vehicles have been imported to Armenia in April 2019, which is an increase of 119% compared to April 2018, Deputy chair of the State Revenue Committee Shushanik Nersisyan said.
She informed that in April 2018, 4324 vehicles have been imported to the country. “Taking into account the growth rates, I want to remind that you can make the customs clearance of your cars at all customs offices of the republic”, she said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
