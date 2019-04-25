‘Why You Should Go to Armenia Now, in 15 Inspiring Photos’: Bloomberg

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Bloomberg has published an article about Armenia introducing the country’s attractiveness.

The article, entitled “Why You Should Go to Armenia Now, in 15 Inspiring Photos”, states that it’s time to reconsider the imaginations on Armenia.

“Armenia, a landlocked country of about 3 million people in the Caucasus Mountains, has a few claims to fame: gold medal chess players, fraught geopolitics, Churchill’s favorite brandy, and—OK, fine—the Kardashians, who are proud Armenian Americans. But tourism? Most U.S. travelers couldn’t spot Armenia on a map, let alone fathom a trip there. It’s time to reconsider, if you’ve considered it at all”, the article says.

The author of the article notes that beyond Armenia’s popular tourist attractions, it has some of the world’s oldest churches, introducing Etchmiadzin, Gehard and Tatev monasteries.

Presenting the beautiful sites of the capital city of Yerevan, the author says new hotels are sprouting up in the city, where the restaurant scene is shedding its meat-and-potatoes standards in favor of bolder, spicier flavors.

The article also touched upon the Armenian cuisine, especially the barbeque, as well as the drinks, in particular brandy, which has been adored by Winston Churchill. There is also a reference to the Armenian dance in the article.

Touching upon the recent Velvet Revolution and subsequent parliamentary elections, the author of the article says “the new administration, headed by journalist-turned-politician Nikol Pashinyan, has a tough road ahead”.

“An Unforgettable Memorial”, a subtitle chosen by the author of the article while describing the Tsisternakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial. “The Armenian Genocide of 1915 killed at least 1 million Armenians and forced millions more to flee their ancestral home of eastern Turkey”, the author wrote.