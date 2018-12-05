Article about Artsakh published in December issue of French GEO magazine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. An article about Artsakh has been published in the December issue of the French GEO magazine, reports Armenpress.

The article titled “Nagorno Karabakh: The black garden of Caucasus” presents Artsakh to the reader as a non-recognized state, rich with its monasteries and orchards, as a part of Armenia. The article says Artsakh is an open country and wants to show its entire attractiveness to the world.

The article touched upon the history of the Artsakh world starting from the early 19th century, the Karabakh conflict and some aspects of its settlement, the historical-cultural heritage of Artsakh, its economy and different sectors, in particular, tourism development, as well as the daily life of the Artsakh people.

The author of the article says despite an uncertain status, the country’s economy is developing by recording 10% annual growth.

“For Armenians Artsakh is a place full of history, the heart of the national resistance, the last fortress to be protected from the enemy attack, also a pilgrimage place thanks to its monasteries (Dadivank, Gandzasar) which are one of the most wonderful samples of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage”, the author wrote.