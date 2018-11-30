EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today approved the disbursement of the first €500 million of the new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme to Ukraine, Armenpress reports citing the European Commission website.

With this disbursement, the total Macro-Financial Assistance extended to Ukraine by the EU since 2014 will reach €3.3 billion, the largest amount of such assistance directed at any non-EU country.

Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) is part of the EU's wider engagement with neighbouring countries and is intended as an exceptional EU crisis response instrument. It is available to the EU's neighbouring countries experiencing balance-of-payments problems.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan