14 Armenian athletes to participate in World Sambo Championship in Romania

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 14 athletes representing Armenia will take part in the upcoming World Sambo Championship in Bucharest, Romania November 9-11.

720 athletes from 77 countries will compete for 27 medals in both men’s and women’s tournaments.

Winners will also get monetary prizes – 3000 dollars for gold, 2000 dollars for silver, and 1500 dollars for bronze medals.

Asya Lalazaryan (48kg division) and Anna Mkrtchyan (80kg + division) will represent Armenia in the women’s championship.

Eight Armenian athletes will compete at the sports sambo championship, and another six at the combat sambo championship.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan