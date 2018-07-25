Armenian PM to participate in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit on July 26-27, the government told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan will participate in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in St. Petersburg.

On July 25 the PM posted a note on Facebook on his participation at this session: “As you know, as a result of the status obtained after the constitutional changes Armenia’s Prime Minister is involved in the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in the format of heads of state, and this issue is also solved de jure, in other words here Armenia will be represented by the Prime Minister.

But the legal regulations of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council’s work have not yet been in accordance with the new text of the Constitution of Armenia and in case of my non-participation in the PMs Council session decisions could not be adopted and the format would be paralyzed.

As I have announced during the recent velvet revolution that paralyzing the EAEU is not our goal, quite the contrary, we must do everything to make our country’s membership to that organization more effective, I made a decision to depart for St. Petersburg”, PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan