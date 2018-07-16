Heritage party suggests blockchain technologies for ruling out electoral fraud

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage party is recommending using blockchain technologies in the next general elections in Armenia to rule out double-voting cases.

Armen Martirosyan, chairman of the board of the party, brought forward the proposal at a meeting with the electoral code reforms commission.

“It is extremely important to ensure the one-voter one-ballot mechanism to rule out double voting. We suggest holding the elections with the application of technical measures and blockchain system,” he said, mentioning that this practice is being used in the world too.

He argued that the application of blockchain will be more productive that the currently used fingerprint method. Otherwise Martirosyan recommends to amend the Electoral Code enabling a nationwide fingerprint comparison after the election to reveal double voting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan