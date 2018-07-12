French Ambassador says La Francophonie summit participants will be admired with Armenia’s achievements in IT field

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte says during the La Francophonie summit in Yerevan the participants will be surprised by Armenia’s achievements recorded in the IT field, reports Armenpress.

“During the La Francophonie summit in Armenia in autumn this country will surprise the participants of the Francophonie states with the achievements recorded in the IT field. The Armenian leadership has also proposed to hold an economic forum on the sidelines of the summit. The French authorities welcome this proposal. I think this economic forum will contribute to creating a whole network of investors and businessmen which will adopt the priorities of the IT field”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, the economic forum will be a unique opportunity also for the Armenian businessmen. Thanks to it they will be able to more closely communicate and get acquainted with the Francophonie states and their opportunities.

Jonathan Lacôte informed that TUMO Center is expected to open in Paris in September. He said after the summit all Francophonie states will have a desire to have TUMO centers in their own countries.

