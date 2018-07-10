Armenia significantly improves positions in fight against corruption - OECD

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The recent assessments of international anti-corruption organizations state that Armenia has significantly improved its positions in the fight against corruption, Armenia’s justice ministry told Armenpress.

The report on Armenia prepared as a result of the 4th Round Monitoring has been assessed during the plenary meeting of the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia (ACN) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris from July 2 to 5.

Armenian delegation, including deputy justice minister, deputy prosecutor general, deputy minister of education and science, as well as other officials, presented Armenia’s results in fight against corruption. The Steering Group specifically highlighted and appreciated the effectiveness of discoveries of corruption cases in the recent period.

Based on the visit and negotiations of the delegation, it was reported that 21 instructions tasked to Armenia and assessed at this stage have been implemented, 3 of them – fully, 8 – significantly and 10 – partially.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan