Hrazdan city council members unanimously vote in favor of mayor’s resignation

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Aram Danielyan, mayor of Hrazdan, a town 45 kilometres northeast of the capital Yerevan, has officially resigned.

Aram Danielyan has convened a special sitting of the city council for early termination of his powers on July 2.

During the sitting the city council members unanimously voted in favor of the mayor’s resignation.

“11 out of 15 city council members attended the session who unanimously voted in favor of the mayor’s resignation. That was the request of the mayor”, Alvina Zakaryan, spokesperson of the Hrazdan City Hall told Armenpress.

Aram Danielyan has resigned on June 25. He was serving as mayor of Hrazdan since 2002.

