President Sarkissian starts consultations with heads of parliamentary factions
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian started consultations with heads of parliamentary factons on May 2 to discuss the situation in the country and find solutions, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
