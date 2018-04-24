Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Petr Mikyska, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia, expects a positive outcome from all developments taking place in Armenia.

“We had two meetings with Armenia’s foreign minister, and I think the government is taking steps to respond to the people, and people behave themselves in a responsible way”, the Czech Ambassador told Armenpress, commenting on the ongoing inner-political situation in Armenia.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

