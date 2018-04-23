Artsakh’s President meets with 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in Yerevan with second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on April 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the current internal political situation in Armenia was touched upon during the meeting. Both sides noted the necessity of maintaining stability and legality in the country.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan