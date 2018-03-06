Armenia negotiates with four countries over creation of Persian Gulf – Black Sea transit corridor

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is currently negotiating with Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece and Iran for the creation of the Persian Gulf – Black Sea international transportation and transit corridor, chief of staff of the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies Samvel Amirkhanyan said in response to an inquiry from ARMENPRESS.

According to the official the development and strengthening of trade and economic relations in the region is one of the cornerstones of this project. It aims at facilitating international cargo shipments and transit, simplification of procedures, standardization, reduction of transportation spending, improvement of road safety conditions and attraction of cargo transits from other countries.

“The project will contribute to Armenian shippers to enter international markets through simplified procedures by using land and sea shipments. The project will also enable to accelerate and facilitate the transit of perishable goods upon crossing the borders of contract party states,” he said.

Earlier in February Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at the Munich Security Conference that Armenia is negotiating with all stakeholder countries for creating the Black Sea – Persian Gulf transit corridor. Bulgaria’s President also announced the project during his visit to Armenia.

