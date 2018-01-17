Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, BBC reports.

Although he has not played a game since 2015, but he was taking part in charity matches.

Ronaldinho started his career with Gremio in Brazil before moving to Paris St-Germain in 2001. After five years at Barcelona and two La Liga titles, he also had a spell at AC Milan where he won the Serie A title in 2010-11.He moved to Brazilian side Flamengo in 2011 before spells at Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro in Mexico and Fluminense.