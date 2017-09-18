“You deserve death” – Nationalists throw stones at Armenians coming out of church in Istanbul

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A group of nationalists attacked with stones Armenian believers coming out of St. Hovhannes Armenian Church, ARMENPRESS reports, citing artigercek.com, Istanbul-Armenian public figure Yervand Ozuzun informed.

“A “surprise” was prepared for those coming out of the church – a group of people started to throw stones shouting “You deserve death”. This is a demonstration of hatred and hostility, the point Turkey has reached”, Ozuzun said.

He noted that every Sunday liturgies are delivered at the churches and police officers supervise the church area until the liturgy is over. Anyway, Yervand Ozuzun considered it a sad fact that they have a security problem in a country where they are a citizen.

“Minorities in Turkey, especially Armenians, have become a target of hate speech. The word “Armenian” is used as an insulting word by many here”, Ozuzun noted with pity.