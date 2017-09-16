President Sargsyan to depart for Turkmenistan on working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on September 17 to attend the official opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Games in Ashgabat, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan was invited to take part in the ceremony by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his official visit to Armenia on August 24, 2017.