Armenian national football team departs for Romania for upcoming World Cup qualifier
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team departed for Romania, where it will play versus their Romanian counterpart on September 1, the Football Federation said Thursday.
The Armenian footballers departed for Bucharest in the morning of August 31.
Romania-Armenia, a World Cup 2018 qualifier match, will take place September 1 in the Romanian capital city at 22:45 Yerevan time.
