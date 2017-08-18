‘Armenia uncovered’ documentary to discover contemporary Armenia for foreigners

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. ‘Armenia uncovered’ documentary will present Armenia to foreigners, reports Armenpress.

Armenian cultural figures from different parts of the world are involved in the film-making process.

‘The beautified project’ group founder Andre Simonyan told reporters the film will be probably screened by any international TV channel.

“The purpose of the film is to introduce Armenia, Armenians to foreigners. For many people Armenia is a post-Soviet country that tries to reach Europe. They want to present contemporary Armenia. In the film Armenia will be presented as a very interesting multicultural country with its nature, cuisine aimed at attracting tourists”, Andre Simonyan said, adding that the title of the film ‘Armenia uncovered’ already hints that Armenia is a secret that they want to discover for foreigners.

He informed that the authors shoot different sectors of the country’s culture - cuisine, theatrical art, music, fashion…

The film-making crew was also interested in the International Barbecue festival and they decided to include it in the film.

“The film-making team consists of nationals from different countries. The team consists of Austrian, American, as well as Yerevan residents. Every day they try to visit 3-4 places to shoot different things”, Simonyan said.