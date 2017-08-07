Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syria and Ukraine

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini discussed the Russian-EU relations, as well as the situation in Syria and Ukraine on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reported.

“Urgent issues of the Russia-EU relations and international agenda, including the Syrian conflict settlement, the situation in Libya and Ukraine were discussed”, the ministry said.

The last meeting between Lavrov and Mogherini was held in Brussels in early July.