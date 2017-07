Saakashvili’s deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship brings that country closer to dictatorship, says Tymoshenko

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship brings that country a step closer to dictatorship, former Prime Minister of Ukraine, leader of Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party Yulia Tymoshenko said, reports Armenpress.

“Depriving Mikheil Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship was another step on establishing a dictatorship”, Tymoshenko said on Facebook.

Earlier it was reported Mikheil Saakashvili has been deprived of the Ukrainian citizenship according to the decree of President Petro Poroshenko.