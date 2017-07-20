Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. A group of American-Armenian youth have financed business programs in Armenia’s bordering regions.

After the 4-day War of April in 2016, the Armenian Eagles Foundation came up with the idea to somehow support Armenia.

They discussed possible options of assistance and concluded that they must provide families of the bordering communities with such assistance which will enable them to work afterwards, take care of themselves and make a living.

Andranik Baloyan, the Glendale-based founder of Armenian Eagles, told ARMENPRESS they wanted to create an opportunity to work for the locals of Armenia’s bordering villages.

“This will contribute for the villagers to stand firmly on their land, to continue living on the border and support the soldiers. After all, it is at the border where Armenia starts. In order to bring this idea to life, we decided to cooperate with the Border NGO. Prior to this I was aware to some extent about their activities. We contacted the organization and began to work. We raised money in Glendale, and financed the business ideas of the families of the bordering Baghanis village”, Andranik Baloyan said.

Baloyan and Vahram Shalvardzyan, another member of the Armenian Eagles, arrived in Armenia and visited the bordering villages of the country to review the work on spot.

Anahit Nazaryan from the Border NGO said they are engaged in various programs in Tavush’s bordering villages, ranging from agriculture to culture and education. The main directions are villages on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“We mostly work with families, we began the works by establishing greenhouse businesses, implementing beekeeping programs, and now the model of small family business support is in use. Small businesses are being financed, which will provide the families with income”, Nazaryan said.

The organization began works in the Berkaber community.

In Baghanis community, five business programs are being implemented with the Armenian Eagles Foundation.

Currently a sewing workshop has been established, with the idea of a young girl. Her business is operating successfully, she already has orders. Service businesses have also been financed. Nazaryan said the service businesses relate to land cultivation, since the bordering villages have a problem in cultivation, since they are under fire. “That’s why it is important for them to cultivate their lands. Lands which are on slopes are difficult to be cultivated by the usual mechanism. That’s why they have been provided with relevant equipment”, she said.

Nazaryan said all business ideas are being assisted with equipment only, they do not provide money. If the given person works properly, then the equipment is donated to him.

Andranik Baloyan said they’ve just returned from Baghanis. “We are very impressed, from talking to the villagers it became clear that they have hope for tomorrow, that they can work and have their job. Their excitement inspired us. We understand that if many such programs exist the situation will change. Opportunity must be created for working people”, he said.

Baloyan said they are planning to continue cooperation with Border NGO.

Upon returning to Glendale, they are planning to present the results there.