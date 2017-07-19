Parliament Speaker Babloyan’s delegation meets with Armenian community representatives in Moscow

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. On July 18, the delegation led by Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan visited Moscow's Holy Transfiguration Mother Cathedral of Russian and New Nakhichevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The parliamentarians met with the representatives of the Armenian community and discussed numerous issues of their concern, and the members of the delegation presented their viewpoints. Speaker Babloyan highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in strengthening the ties between the two friendly peoples, preserving the Armenian identity and national values.

The Armenian delegation members also laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.