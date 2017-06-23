Artsakh’s culture minister holds meeting with Belgian Senator in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Belgian Senator Joris Poschet’s visit to Artsakh continues.

On June 22, Narine Aghabalyan – Artsakh’s minister of culture and youth affairs held a meeting with Mr. Poschet.

During the meeting Aghabalyan said that cultural dialogue has a key role simultaneously with political dialogue. Highlighting similar meetings with European parliamentarians, the Artsakhi minister noted that this format also contributes to the global recognition of the country, and as result of such visits the voice of the people of Artsakh becomes accessible to the European community, as well as the creative minds and peaceful aspirations.

Minister Aghabalyan presented the cultural life of Artsakh and noted that although for already 25 years the people are living in ‘peace’, they never stop being creative, and moreover continue to expand cultural ties with various countries.

The minister also touched upon the cultural programs which involves servicemen. Programs which in addition to cultural discipline, also convey high values, which unfortunately are absent in the case of the adversary.

As a proof of the abovementioned, the minister presented to the Belgian Senator the Azerbaijani inhuman atrocities during the April War.

The Belgian Senator thanked for the warm reception and emphasized that prior to visiting Artsakh his understanding and ideas were different, however today they’ve changed a lot.

Mr. Poschet’s visit to Artsakh was held at the initiative of Gaspar Karapetyan – head of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.