Post by Vice-Chair of Czech Chamber of Deputies on Azerbaijan's actions in Karabakh sparks strong reaction in Baku

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The statement of the Vice-Chair of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Bartošek regarding Azerbaijan's actions in Nagorno-Karabakh caused a strong reaction in Baku.

After the meeting with Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan, Bartošek wrote in a post on X that one should not forget Armenia.



"Hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived in the country from Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied by Azerbaijan, where human rights violations have been clearly documented. Even if this is not widely covered in local media, Armenians need humanitarian aid. I have discussed this and many other issues today with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Czech Republic, Ashot Hovakimyan," wrote Bartošek.



The head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Azerbaijani-Czech inter-parliamentary relations Elnur Allahverdiyev sent a letter of protest on behalf of the Group Members to the members of the Czech Republic-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament.