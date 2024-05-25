Nikol Pashinyan visits the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Voskepar

YEREVAN, 25 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday visited the Church of the Holy Mother of God, located in the village of Voskepar, the PM said on his Facebook page, publishing a video from Voskepar.

"I visited the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Voskepar," said the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan learned about the outcomes of the delimitation works of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the service of the NSS border guard troops.

The border guards informed the Prime Minister that the Armenian side had built six observation posts in this area, the Azerbaijani side had not conducted any engineering work; they are building roads.



"They are stationed openly and are performing border service. The agreement is fully respected, nothing has been violated," the First Deputy Commander - Chief of Staff of the Border Guard Troops of the Armenian NSS Colonel Edgar Hunanyan told the Prime Minister.