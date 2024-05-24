Hovhannes Hovhannisyan claims vice-champion title in youth world championship

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The members of the youth weightlifting team of Armenia have started the fight in the world championship.

Weightlifter Hovhannes Hovhannisyan (61kg) snatched 108 kg, pushed 134 kg, and won a silver medalwith the result of 242 kgheld in Lima, Peru. The first place is the representative of Venezuela with a result of 246 kg.

Earlier, Narek Grigoryan from the Armenian team took the 5th place.