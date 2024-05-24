Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 May 2024

Knife attack in China kills 8, injures 1

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Eight people were killed and another injured in a knife attack in Hubei Province, central China, authorities said Friday.

According to Xinhua, the attacker, a 53-year-old man, reportedly suffers from mental illness. He fatally stabbed eight people and injured another on Thursday morning in Xiaowu Township in the city of Xiaogan.

The injured person did not sustain life-threatening wounds.

Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is under way.








