YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. In line with its aggressive and expansionist anti-Armenian agenda, Azerbaijan continues to spread false information and propaganda, “Geghard” Scientific and Analytical Foundation said in a statement. The Foundation adds that for years, dedicating considerable effort and resources, Baku has sought to portray the over 2800-year-old city of Yerevan as "Azerbaijani."

"Another target of Azerbaijan is one of the oldest districts of Yerevan - Kond. Azerbaijanis refer to the Kond district by the modified name "Tapabashi." Such propaganda efforts in Azerbaijan are not unprecedented.

"On July 7, 2022, Azerbaijani "cultural and public figures" appealed to Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), urging her to prevent the "destruction of Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage" in Yerevan.

"On May 7, 2024, Azerbaijan, this time on behalf of non-governmental organizations, appealed to the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, calling for the preservation of Kond. Among the signatories were organizations such as the so-called "Community of Western Azerbaijan," "Cultural Heritage Propaganda of Yerevan," "Zangezur Union," and other NGOs, whose names clearly reflect their agenda and objectives.

"Apart from the fact that Kond is not Azerbaijani, this statement is ironic given Azerbaijan's ongoing policy of deliberately targeting and destroying Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Nakhijevan, Artsakh, and other areas which is documented.

"Moreover, in the statement, Azerbaijan also "declares readiness for dialogue and interaction with UNESCO in order to prevent the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage" in Armenia, and calls for "sending a fact-finding mission to Yerevan." Such a call is ironic, given UNESCO's readiness to create an independent technical mission in 2020 to assess the status of cultural values in Artsakh. However, Azerbaijan has blocked the mission's entry into Artsakh, challenging international structures and their activities, and highlighting its attempts to cover up the facts confirming the destruction of Armenian heritage in Artsakh.

"Thus, the "Azerbaijanization" campaign of Yerevan's Kond district is a clear manifestation of Azerbaijan's broader political agenda, aimed at distorting history and asserting its territorial ambitions over Armenia. With the international community failing to take appropriate steps, the destruction of Armenian historical and cultural values has reached alarming proportions. Currently, at least 1456 Armenian historical and cultural monuments are under Azerbaijan's control in occupied Artsakh, " the statement reads.